Release: Marty Jackley repeatedly breaks clean campaign pledge

MARTY JACKLEY REPEATEDLY BREAKS CLEAN CAMPAIGN PLEDGE

Breaking his so-called “clean” campaign pledge, Marty Jackley has repeatedly launched unprovoked, false, and misleading attacks on Kristi Noem.

“It’s become abundantly clear by his actions that Marty Jackley’s pledge was nothing more than a campaign stunt,” said Justin Brasell, Kristi for Governor Campaign Manager. “He attacked Kristi three days after claiming he’d run a clean campaign, and he’s been attacking her ever since.”



Jackley Pledge: “South Dakotans deserve a clean and honest campaign.”

3 DAYS LATER… Jackley attacks Noem for not signing his Clean Campaign Pledge.

Jackley Pledge: “I will conduct a factual and honest campaign.”

JACKLEY ACTIONS, March 24: Jackley falsely accuses Noem of supporting a $1.3 trillion spending bill. Noem voted NO on the bill.

Jackley Pledge: “I will be honest and forthcoming about my own record…”

JACKLEY ACTIONS, March 5: Jackley issues first campaign ad, which claims he created the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. But a June 2004 BIT agency review committee meeting reports: “In July 2002, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) was created under BIT [Bureau of Information and Telecommunications Agency] and then was moved in May 2003 to the Attorney General’s office.” Jackley was not appointed as Attorney General until 2009.

Jackley Pledge: “I will not engage in, permit, fund or condone any negative, misleading or defamatory attacks against my opponent.”

JACKLEY ACTIONS, March 23, 29; April 24: Marty Jackley misleadingly claimed Noem didn’t support South Dakota’s most recent case before the Supreme Court, despite her signing a formal brief supporting South Dakota’s position. Reports from inside the courtroom may help explain Jackley’s reason for going negative, however. Leading tax publication, Tax Notes reports: “Jackley could not keep up with the amount of inquiries directed at him on why the Supreme Court should be the one to settle the issue.”

