Release: Medical Marijuana Ballot Question Petition Rejected by Secretary of State

Medical Marijuana Ballot Question Petition Rejected by Secretary of State

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Secretary of State Shantel Krebs announced that the petition submitted for an initiated measure to legalize marijuana for medical use was rejected by her office.

“An Initiated measure requires 13,871 valid signatures in order to be placed on the ballot,” stated Secretary Krebs. “This initiated measure petition included 15,157 signatures. We reviewed a random sample of signatures and only 62.48 percent (15,157 x 62.4822% = 9,470 valid signatures, not meeting the 13,871 signature requirement) were found to be valid.”

A rejected petition cannot be challenged to the office of the Secretary of State, however that does not prohibit a citizen from challenging the denial of a ballot question petition in circuit court.

This was the last submitted ballot question for the 2018 general election to be reviewed by the Secretary of State’s office, barring any submissions of referendum petitions from South Dakota citizens concerning laws passed during the 2018 Legislative session.

For more detailed information on potential 2018 Ballot Questions, click here.

###

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...