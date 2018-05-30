Release – Mike Jaspers to Depart as Secretary of Agriculture; Oedekoven to Serve as Interim Secretary

Mike Jaspers to Depart as Secretary of Agriculture;

Oedekoven to Serve as Interim Secretary

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Secretary of Agriculture Mike Jaspers announced today he will leave his position as secretary of the South Dakota Department of Agriculture, effective July 1, 2018.

Jaspers, who has served as secretary since July 2016, has accepted a position as business development director for East River Electric Power Cooperative, which is based in Madison.

“I’d like to thank Gov. Daugaard for the opportunity to work on behalf of the farmers and ranchers of South Dakota,” Jaspers said. “Serving our state’s No. 1 industry has been extremely fulfilling.”

Gov. Dennis Daugaard praised Jaspers’ service as secretary.

“Mike has been a great advocate for our state’s agriculture industry,” Gov. Daugaard said. “His knowledge and experience have strengthened the department, and I have appreciated his insights and advice.”

Jaspers is a native of northeast South Dakota and a graduate of South Dakota State University. He operates a diversified crop and livestock farm in McCook, Hutchinson and Marshall counties. Prior to serving as secretary, Jaspers served in the South Dakota State Legislature from 1997 to 2005, and as state director of rural development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture from 2007 to 2008.

Dr. Dustin Oedekoven will serve as interim secretary for the remainder of the Daugaard administration, which will end in early January 2019. Oedekoven serves as South Dakota’s state veterinarian and as head of the Animal Industry Board, and he will also continue in those roles. Oedekoven previously served as interim secretary for three months in 2016.

