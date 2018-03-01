Release: Milbank’s Dr. Kevin Bjordahl Endorses Jackley for Governor

Milbank’s Dr. Kevin Bjordahl Endorses Jackley for Governor

MILBANK, SD: Following the announcement that South Dakota will join 20 other states in a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Obamacare, Dr. Kevin Bjordahl of Milbank is endorsing Attorney General Marty Jackley for governor.

“As a family physician my passion is helping South Dakota families, and I see that same passion in Marty,” Bjordahl said. “We’ve talked about the challenges that rural medicine faces in our state, and I believe Marty is the best candidate to partner with physicians, nurses and patients to overcome those challenges.”

Bjordahl has been a Board Certified Family Physician in South Dakota for 33 years, and his experience includes appointment to the South Dakota Board of Medical and Osteopathic Examiners, as well as past president of the South Dakota Academy of Family Physicians and South Dakota State Medical Association. He is originally from De Smet and has degrees from both South Dakota State University and the University of South Dakota.

His endorsement follows a decision from the attorney general to challenge the legality of the Affordable Care Act now that the individual mandate on which the law was built has been eliminated.

“Dr. Bjordahl is a man of incredible experience and professionalism, and we’re honored to have his support,” Jackley said. “We’ll continue to rely on his expertise and advice as we work with health care experts around the state to move health care quality forward in South Dakota.”

Dr. Bjordahl’s endorsement ad can be watched here:

