Release: Milbank’s Dr. Kevin Bjordahl Endorses Jackley for Governor

Milbank’s Dr. Kevin Bjordahl Endorses Jackley for Governor
MILBANK, SD: Following the announcement that South Dakota will join 20 other states in a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Obamacare, Dr. Kevin Bjordahl of Milbank is endorsing Attorney General Marty Jackley for governor.
“As a family physician my passion is helping South Dakota families, and I see that same passion in Marty,” Bjordahl said. “We’ve talked about the challenges that rural medicine faces in our state, and I believe Marty is the best candidate to partner with physicians, nurses and patients to overcome those challenges.”
Bjordahl has been a Board Certified Family Physician in South Dakota for 33 years, and his experience includes appointment to the South Dakota Board of Medical and Osteopathic Examiners, as well as past president of the South Dakota Academy of Family Physicians and South Dakota State Medical Association. He is originally from De Smet and has degrees from both South Dakota State University and the University of South Dakota.
His endorsement follows a decision from the attorney general to challenge the legality of the Affordable Care Act now that the individual mandate on which the law was built has been eliminated.
“Dr. Bjordahl is a man of incredible experience and professionalism, and we’re honored to have his support,” Jackley said. “We’ll continue to rely on his expertise and advice as we work with health care experts around the state to move health care quality forward in South Dakota.”
Dr. Bjordahl’s endorsement ad can be watched here:
Best Jackley ad so far….no weird lines to distract from the message.
Great testimonial. I’ve liked them all and hope to see more.
Why would a doctor endorse a candidate who wants to knife ObamaCare? An act which has given over 20 million Americans health insurance and greater access to preventative health care for the first time in their lives?
VSG,
Its bad for patients and our health care system over time. That is why Obamacare is only supported by 20% of all Doctors.
Obamacare is only supported by 20% of all Doctors
Citation Needed
Meanwhile, here’s some results from a survey by the New England Journal of Medicine:
“Although only 15% of PCPs want the ACA repealed, nearly three quarters (73.8%) favor making changes to the law. Physicians responded most favorably to policy proposals that might increase choice for consumers, such as creating a public option resembling Medicare to compete with private plans, providing tax credits to allow people who are eligible for Medicaid to purchase private health insurance, and increasing the use of health savings accounts.”
http://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp1700144?query=featured_home