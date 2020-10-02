Release: Minnehaha County Auditor Announces Retirement

Minnehaha County Auditor Announces Retirement

For Further Information Please Contact: Auditor Bob Litz – 605-367-4220 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 2, 2020

Sioux Falls, SD – Today, Minnehaha County Auditor Bob Litz announced his retirement effective December 31, 2020, having submitted his Letter of Resignation for filing with the Minnehaha County Commission.

Elected in the fall of 2010, Litz’s tenure marked achievement of several milestones, including implementation of new financial and enterprise resource planning software, sale of $46 million in bonds for the jail, refinancing $5M in debt, thus reducing the County’s debt obligations, and re-establishing the County’s credit rating back to Aa1 after 2008. The Auditor’s Office also serves as clerk for the County Commission, pays County bills, administers County property taxes, issues County Payroll, tracks liens for amounts owed, conducts tax deed sales, keeps the General Ledger, tracks the budget, and conducts all State and Federal elections within the County. With elections, Minnehaha County has the latest generation of election equipment and has coordinated with the Federal, State and County IT on cyber security systems to protect the integrity of elections.

Litz’s retirement is December 31, 2020, the last day of the County fiscal calendar, which allows the Auditor to wrap up the fall general election. “My wife and I look forward to time with family and friends after 15 years of public service, ten years as Minnehaha County Auditor and five years as a member of the Sioux Falls City Council. I truly wish my staff, the citizens of Minnehaha County, and the County Commission the best going forward during these turbulent times,” stated Auditor Litz.

“Auditor Litz is an advocate for fair and honest elections,” Minnehaha County Commissioner Jean Bender stated. The Commission will announce in coming weeks the process for appointment of a new Auditor. The Auditor’s position is up for election in 2022.

-30-