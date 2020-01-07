Release: Minnehaha County Commission Announces State’s Attorney Candidates

Minnehaha County Commission Announces State’s Attorney Candidates

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 7, 2020

Sioux Falls, SD – Today the Minnehaha County Commission released the names of the final three candidates who will be interviewed for the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney appointment. The candidates, in alphabetical order, are:

Paul Bengford, graduate of Creighton University School of Law and currently serves as an Assistant City Attorney for Sioux Falls.

Daniel Haggar, graduate of University of South Dakota School of Law and currently serves as an Assistant City Attorney for Sioux Falls.

Crystal Johnson, graduate of University of Kansas School of Law and currently serves as interim State’s Attorney, as appointed by Judge Houwman.

“All candidates have prosecutorial experience. We look forward to the interviews,” stated Commission Chair Jean Bender.

The Commission expects to make a final decision by the end of the month. The appointment will fill the remainder of a four-year term that is up for election in November this year.

