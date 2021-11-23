Release: Minnehaha County releases timeline for medical cannabis dispensary license applications

From my mailbox:

MINNEHAHA COUNTY MEDICAL CANNABIS DISPENSARY LICENSURE APPLICATION TIMELINE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Minnehaha County Auditor’s Office will begin accepting medical cannabis dispensary applications beginning November 29, 2021. The deadline to apply is December 13, 2021. Applications can only be submitted in person by sealed envelope at the Minnehaha County Auditor’s Office, 415 N. Dakota Ave., 57104 between 8:00 – 5:00, Monday-Friday, excluding holidays.

Applications must comply with Minnehaha County Ordinance MC 60-21, a copy of which can be found at www.minnehahacounty.org, under the How Do I? section.

Each Medical Cannabis Dispensary license application must be accompanied with the following fees and information, separate from the sealed envelope:

• A document containing the legal business name, the business’s primary contact name, email address and phone number.

• A non-refundable $50.00 publishing fee;

• A non-refundable application fee of $5,000.00; and

• An Initial License Fee of $100,000.00. The Initial License Fee is refundable to those applicants that are not awarded a medical cannabis license.

Payment of each of the fees must be submitted on separate checks or cashier checks made payable to the Minnehaha County Treasurer.

A copy of the application can be found at www.minnehahacounty.org, under the Notices section or obtained from the Minnehaha County Auditor’s Office.

Please contact the Minnehaha County Auditor’s Office with any questions at 605-367-4220.

-30-