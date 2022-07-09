Release: Monae Johnson thanks Secretary Barnett

For Immediate Release – July 6, 2022

Monae Johnson thanks Secretary Barnett

(Rapid City, SD)— Monae Johnson thanked Secretary Barnett, “I want to take this opportunity to thank Steve Barnett for his years of service to the State of South Dakota, first as State Auditor for eight years, and then as Secretary of State for four years. Though we had policy differences, I know our love and commitment to South Dakota is equally shared. Steve and his family have been gracious, and I wish them the best on their future endeavors.”