For Immediate Release – July 6, 2022
Monae Johnson thanks Secretary Barnett
(Rapid City, SD)— Monae Johnson thanked Secretary Barnett, “I want to take this opportunity to thank Steve Barnett for his years of service to the State of South Dakota, first as State Auditor for eight years, and then as Secretary of State for four years. Though we had policy differences, I know our love and commitment to South Dakota is equally shared. Steve and his family have been gracious, and I wish them the best on their future endeavors.”
8 thoughts on “Release: Monae Johnson thanks Secretary Barnett”
Classy. I’ve heard from many that they like Steve even if they disagreed with him occasionally.
I agree…classy and gracious. A reminder of how General Grant treat General Lee at Appomattox.
Monae has been undeservedly slammed after her overwhelming win against people in this venue.
Best wishes Ms. Johnson and show these naysayers how the job should be done.
Let’s all come together. Good work Monae. Obviously she is not Shantel Krebs. Krebs went after Gant hard. Endlessly.
We need to see if the young receptionist can hire some staff who are not inept, or insaner than most.
Tonchi? Please!
Monae’s a conspiracy-spewing loon with no business holding office.
Knowing that, then you should have campaigned for that office.
Go back to CA