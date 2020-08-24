Release: Neitzert Requests Board to Release All Information

Neitzert Requests Board to Release All Information

SIOUX FALLS, SD: Today, Councilor Greg Neitzert requested the Sioux Falls Board of Ethics release all information regarding a politically motivated and coordinated attack against him.

“I’m only interested in improving public policy, not in petty politics. During my four years as a city councilor, I have served with the highest levels of integrity,” Neitzert said. “The allegation against me is unwarranted and has highlighted the need to clarify the existing vagueness in city ordinance and align it with state law.”

Neitzert continued: “Today, I sent a letter to the city’s Board of Ethics waiving the confidentiality protections provided by city ordinance. I also asked them to release all information regarding this complaint. It’s time for the Board to dismiss this politically motivated complaint.”

Earlier this month the city’s Board of Ethics recommended no sanctions against Councilor Neitzert as well as recommending clarification to its policies. Councilor Neitzert is ready to work with the Board and his council colleagues to improve the city’s policy, adding clarification and making sure the process cannot be abused in the future.

###