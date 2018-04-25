Release: New Ad Campaign Shows Noem Delivers Results for South Dakota

New Ad Campaign Shows Noem Delivers Results for South Dakota

WATERTOWN, S.D. – Kristi Noem today released a new ad campaign, featuring two ads that showcase the results she’s delivered for South Dakota. Most notably, as a member of the House Agriculture Committee, Noem led Congress in passing the last Farm Bill, which included strong crop insurance and livestock disaster programs. While working with President Trump, Noem was also a champion for pro-growth tax reform, delivering historic tax cuts that save the average South Dakota family of four more than $2,400.

“As South Dakota’s lone representative in the 435-member U.S. House, you have to fight harder than most to deliver results for the state,” said Noem. “But that never deterred me. If I had to take on my own party’s leadership to get the Farm Bill done, I didn’t hesitate. If I had to fight liberals from New York and California to deliver historic tax cuts, I wasn’t going to back down. I’m proud of what that must-do attitude has accomplished in the U.S. House. It’s the same approach I’ll take as governor to again yield big results for our state.”

When she first ran for Congress in 2010, Noem pledged to go to work and come home before the decade’s end. She’s kept her promise. Along with historic tax cuts and a five-year Farm Bill, Noem has played a role in repealing Obamacare’s individual mandate; passing the first fully-funded, long-term highway bill in a decade; reversing the Democrats’ big-government spending trend; enacting the most significant human trafficking reforms since the early-2000’s; approving meaningful education reforms that returned control to states and local school districts; repealing or pressuring the federal government to rescind dozens of job-killing regulations; protecting the D.C. Booth Fish Hatchery and Hot Springs VA Hospital from closure; giving Black Hills foresters more tools to combat the pine beetle epidemic; and winning additional support for the Lewis & Clark Rural Water Project, among other things.

