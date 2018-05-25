Release – NEW AD: I Admire Kristi’s Work Ethic Most, Says Bryon Noem

NEW AD: I Admire Kristi’s Work Ethic Most, Says Bryon Noem

WATERTOWN, S.D. – Kristi Noem today released a new TV ad featuring her husband, Bryon Noem.

“The thing about Kristi I admire the most is her work ethic,” said Bryon Noem. “It doesn’t matter what she’s doing; if she’s fixing fence, saddling a horse, or working in Congress, nobody will outwork her. She doesn’t quit until she’s done, and that’s the way she’s always been.”

Bryon and Kristi just celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary. The have three children – Kassidy, Kennedy, and Booker – and live in rural Hamlin County.

