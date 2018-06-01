Release: Noem Announces Statewide All In Tour

Noem Announces Statewide All In Tour

In the days leading up to the June 5 Republican Primary election, Kristi Noem will take to the road as part of her “All In Tour.”

Aberdeen

Sunday, June 3 – 12:00PM

Wylie Park (2301 24th Avenue NW, Aberdeen)

Mobridge

Sunday, June 3 – 3:00PM

City Park (on Main Street)

Rapid City

Sunday, June 3 – 7:00PM (MT)

Rapid City Campaign Headquarters (1739 W Main Street, Rapid City)

Chamberlain

Monday, June 4 – 10:00AM

Veterans Park (just off Exit 260)

Yankton

Monday, June 4 – 1:30PM

Yankton Riverside Park, Picnic Shelter 2

Sioux Falls

Monday, June 4 – 4:30PM

Holiday Inn Downtown (100 W 8th Street, Sioux Falls)

Brookings

Monday, June 4 – 6:45PM

Pioneer Park (525 1st Street S, Brookings)

Watertown

Monday, June 4 – 8:15PM

Foursquare Church (1120 4th Street NE, Watertown)

