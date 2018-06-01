Release: Noem Announces Statewide All In Tour

Noem Announces Statewide All In Tour
In the days leading up to the June 5 Republican Primary election, Kristi Noem will take to the road as part of her “All In Tour.”
Aberdeen
Sunday, June 3 – 12:00PM
Wylie Park (2301 24th Avenue NW, Aberdeen)
Mobridge
Sunday, June 3 – 3:00PM
City Park (on Main Street)
Rapid City
Sunday, June 3 – 7:00PM (MT)
Rapid City Campaign Headquarters (1739 W Main Street, Rapid City)
Chamberlain
Monday, June 4 – 10:00AM
Veterans Park (just off Exit 260)
Yankton
Monday, June 4 – 1:30PM
Yankton Riverside Park, Picnic Shelter 2
Sioux Falls
Monday, June 4 – 4:30PM
Holiday Inn Downtown (100 W 8th Street, Sioux Falls)
Brookings
Monday, June 4 – 6:45PM
Pioneer Park (525 1st Street S, Brookings)
Watertown
Monday, June 4 – 8:15PM
Foursquare Church (1120 4th Street NE, Watertown)
Not showing much love to West River. Quite telling.
Lol ok Glodt. She was there last week with Interior Secretary Zinke
Was that a campaign stop or was that part of her lame duck congressional duties?
It’s very surprising that her support west river has plummeted.
KSFY was mocking her tall tales about crime in Downtown SF after the debate.
They felt like she totally jumped the shark and needed to maybe spend some time in SF.
Good to see she is stopping in to see it’s a pleasant place to eat and hangout.
is that why she was quoting Marty’s own AG report numbers to him last night?
Were they made up then?
They could have at least stopped in Oacoma (Al’s) to fill up with gas to claim a second West River stop. Not wise to ignore West River folk with such a close election.
Is Marty doing a last minute swing?
Given that he’s being demolished on the airwaves, I’m sure he’ll try a last-ditch effort.
Maybe we should limit the final tours to those places where the candidates have lived, worked and built personal relationships?
Jackley=Sturgis+Rapid City+Vermillion+Sioux Falls+Pierre
Noem=Hamlin County+D.C.