Release: Noem Attacks Community Leaders who Endorsed Jackley

Noem Attacks Community Leaders who Endorsed Jackley
SIOUX FALLS, SD: On Thursday, Attorney General Marty Jackley received the endorsement of more than 20 Sioux Falls area community leaders who are uniting behind his conservative message:
- Former Sioux Falls Mayor Dave Munson
- Former Sioux Falls Mayor Gary Hanson
- Senate Majority Leader Blake Curd
- Sen. Jack Kolbeck
- Rep. Greg Jamison
- Rep. Mike Stevens
- Former House Majority Leader Bill Peterson
- Former Senate Majority Leader Russ Olson
- Former Rep. Joel Dykstra
- Former Sen. David Omdahl
- Former Assistant Attorney General Paige Wilbur Bock
- Former Watertown Police Chief Jo Vitek
- Lincoln County State’s Attorney Tom Wollman
- Retired State Sergeant Major Les Cummings
- Marine Veteran and Business Leader Gary Van Regenmorter
- Crooks Mayor Jamie Rounds
- Heartland Director of Economic Development Casey Crabtree
- Russ Janklow, Johnson Janklow Abdallah, LLP
- Todd Meierhenry, Meierhenry Sargent LLP
Despite Congresswoman Noem’s dismissal of these individuals as “Pierre politicians,” both in a written statement and in her debate remarks, Jackley is standing beside their service.
Noem said at the debate, “I knew all the people that were there supporting him at the press conference—they were all lawyers, lobbyists, politicians, people from Pierre.”
In fact, none of the supporters are from Pierre, although some are citizen legislators who serve their constituents in the state capital.
Their honorable biographies speak louder than her attacks.
Gary Van Regenmorter is a United States Marine who served his country in Vietnam.
Les Cummings is a former State Sergeant Major who trained our South Dakota National Guard members for war.
Former Watertown Police Chief Jo Vitek is a selfless public servant who worked every day to keep the people of her community safe.
These are the good, honorable people who lead by example every day in South Dakota.
How is this attacking someone
I feel this is CNN style or click bait
I get so tired of “community leaders” who manipulate the power of government to enrich themselves and lord authority over others and then boast about how they’ve dedicated their lives to “public service.”
These people are exactly the kind of establishment cronies and insiders who’ll control the executive branch of South Dakota government if Jackley gets elected. People with power (like Bryan Gortmaker and Gene Abdallah) will thrive, and people without power (like Laura Kaiser and Tiffany Campbell) will be defamed and crushed under the grinding wheels of the system.
This was the most effective, memorable point Kristi Noem made in Thursday’s debate, and Jackley is doing us all a favor by drawing attention to it.
David Omdahl was one of Kristi’s best volunteers when she ran for Congress the first time. That guy put out dozens of signs. I miss my good friend and Senator from SF.
She’s treating people like crap.
He has put in a lot of sweat equity for her. Just because Marty is a better candidate doesn’t give her the right to trash him and the rest of those people who have probably carried water for her in the past and would in the future.
What a jerk move.
Omdahl is all in for establishment candidates this year….I don’t get it
“doesn’t give her the right” lol
Nothing says “Pierre insider, status quo candidate” like this press conference. Yeesh.
That’s one heck of a group and it’s disheartening to see a major candidate dismiss and denigrate so many people who have dedicated large portions of their life to public service.
Kristi knows as well as anybody the sacrifices you make as a public servant- especially when it comes to family- and I just really can’t explain how disappointed I am in her and her comments.
Glodt, this is weak sauce. Go back to driving the RV.
So where is this list of endorsements Marty talked about?
It’s literally in the press release, genius.
No he said he had 52 states attorneys endorsing him I see ONE on that list
Better to Remain Silent and Be Thought a Fool than to Speak and Remove All Doubt–President Lincoln
To quote Kristi regarding her failure on the farm bill.. “OH ITS COMING”
Failure on the farm bill? that is one of her achievements what on earth are you talking about?
I just want to see a list …he has never produced a list of sheriffs either …one thing to say you have the number but if no one knows who they are…how does that help you and not make you look like you are hiding something?
The list of Sheriffs is publicly available, I’ve seen it. Stop waiting for everyone to do your work for you and do a little research yourself. You’re starting to sound like a Democrat.
A quick search on SDWC…
Yankton County Sheriff, Jim Vlahakis
Butte County Sheriff, Fred Lamphere
Corson County Sheriff, Keith Gall
Faulk County Sheriff, Kurt Hall
Hughes County Sheriff, Mike Leifholt
Brown County AG – Chris White
Lincoln County AG – Tom Wollman
Literally that took me minutes to find. If you want the others I suggest you do a longer search, but I doubt you really care that much.
Km, I’m not the original asker but now that it’s been brought up I’m curious also where is the list I only find those few names also… I thought it would be on his website but it’s not
honestly asking thank you
Here’s one link…
https://dakotawarcollege.com/release-law-enforcement-stand-with-jackley-in-new-statewide-ad/
There’s another post with a video from Chris White.
This is the best Marty has? Honestly, he is SUPER overplaying this victim card.
Huh, don’t know about everyone, but to list Paige Wilbur and then say NONE of these supporters are from Pierre doesn’t do much for credibility. Nothing against Paige, but on what planet is she not from Pierre establishment?
i wrote a post here earlier this week expressing preference for noem, and i am officially disavowing every word of it and regretting that i wrote it. vote for marty.
It’s tough for some to buck the Pierre establishment.
17 men and 2 women, huh?…. I guess the Jackley camp hasn’t seen that one ad yet….
Jackley’s strategy is pathetic. Not only does he constantly play victim, he puts his own spin on Kristie’s words and makes everyone else out to be a victim as well including attorneys, police officers, and other politicians.
She should have just said nothing.
I agree…the news conference wont last in the news cycle very long…those commercials will
Attack community leaders? Last night she made it sound like she is running for the Governor of Illinois or New Jersey.
I travel for work to the states like she describes. I let honk she had confused DC for SD.
