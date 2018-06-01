Release: Noem Attacks Community Leaders who Endorsed Jackley

Noem Attacks Community Leaders who Endorsed Jackley

SIOUX FALLS, SD: On Thursday, Attorney General Marty Jackley received the endorsement of more than 20 Sioux Falls area community leaders who are uniting behind his conservative message:

Former Sioux Falls Mayor Dave Munson

Former Sioux Falls Mayor Gary Hanson

Senate Majority Leader Blake Curd

Sen. Jack Kolbeck

Rep. Greg Jamison

Rep. Mike Stevens

Former House Majority Leader Bill Peterson

Former Senate Majority Leader Russ Olson

Former Rep. Joel Dykstra

Former Sen. David Omdahl

Former Assistant Attorney General Paige Wilbur Bock

Former Watertown Police Chief Jo Vitek

Lincoln County State’s Attorney Tom Wollman

Retired State Sergeant Major Les Cummings

Marine Veteran and Business Leader Gary Van Regenmorter

Crooks Mayor Jamie Rounds

Heartland Director of Economic Development Casey Crabtree

Russ Janklow, Johnson Janklow Abdallah, LLP

Todd Meierhenry, Meierhenry Sargent LLP

Despite Congresswoman Noem’s dismissal of these individuals as “Pierre politicians,” both in a written statement and in her debate remarks, Jackley is standing beside their service.

Noem said at the debate, “I knew all the people that were there supporting him at the press conference—they were all lawyers, lobbyists, politicians, people from Pierre.”

In fact, none of the supporters are from Pierre, although some are citizen legislators who serve their constituents in the state capital.

Their honorable biographies speak louder than her attacks.

Gary Van Regenmorter is a United States Marine who served his country in Vietnam.

Les Cummings is a former State Sergeant Major who trained our South Dakota National Guard members for war.

Former Watertown Police Chief Jo Vitek is a selfless public servant who worked every day to keep the people of her community safe.

These are the good, honorable people who lead by example every day in South Dakota.

Watch the full endorsement video here.

