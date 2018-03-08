Release: Noem Campaign Website Gets New Look

Noem Campaign Website Gets New Look

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Kristi Noem today relaunched KristiForGovernor.com with a new look and more features to ensure South Dakotans can easily and intuitively access policy documents, news and more.

“Our website is our front office,” said Noem. “And the door is always open! The bottom line is that South Dakotans deserve to know exactly who they’re voting for and what that person’s vision is for the state. We’ve designed this website to share that information in a transparent and accessible way. For those who agree with what they see, the site provides plenty of opportunities to get involved and help share our vision with friends and family.”

For more information, please visit KristiForGovernor.com

