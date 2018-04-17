Release: Noem Commits to Four Pillars of Protection

Noem Commits to Four Pillars of Protection

Key negotiator of historic federal tax cuts vows PROTECTION FROM TAX INCREASES as first pillar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Kristi Noem today pledged that as governor, she would uphold Four Pillars of Protection for South Dakotans: Protection from Tax Increases, Protection from Government Growth, Protection from Federal Intrusion, and Protection from Government Secrecy. Noem, who helped negotiate historic tax cuts last year, took Tax Day as an opportunity to highlight her first pillar: Protection from Tax Increases.

“President Reagan got it right when he said the government’s first responsibility is to protect the people, not run their lives,” said Noem. “Time and again, I’ve fought to repeal regulations, streamline government programs, and increase transparency and efficiency. When it came time for tax reform, I made sure we significantly cut taxes in order to lift the federal burden put on families and job creators. As governor, I would commit to the same fight.”

Noem served as a top negotiator of the historic tax cuts that President Trump signed in December 2017. The deal, which was the first successful tax reform package since President Reagan, simplified tax filing for many by doubling the standard deduction, significantly lowered rates for families and job creators, and doubled the Child Tax Credit. As a result, the average South Dakota family of four will keep an additional $2,431 annually. On top of that, many have received pay raises, bonuses, and better benefits because of the pro-growth changes made on the business side of the tax code.​

​

4 PILLARS OF PROTECTION

Protection from Tax Increases. South Dakota is one of just seven states without an income tax – and we need to keep it that way. As governor, I pledge to veto efforts to increase taxes, and I’ve put that commitment in writing when I signed the Taxpayer Protection Pledge.

Protection from Government Growth. Under my administration, there would be no new boards, no new commissions, and no new blue ribbon task forces. Instead, we would look to scrub each agency, refocusing and streamlining existing departments while cutting red tape.

Protection from Federal Intrusion. When the Army Corps attempted to charge South Dakota for use of our own water from the Missouri River, I successfully fought back as the state’s lone member of the House. When the Obama Administration wanted to close military bases like Ellsworth, I pushed to strengthen our national security. And when the federal government came after the Hot Springs VA, I advocated for our veterans. As governor, I would do the same, working with the congressional delegation and leveraging my own relationships with federal leadership to stop Washington’s intrusion into South Dakota’s way of life.

Protection from Government Secrecy. Voters have repeatedly supported government integrity measures at the ballot box. I hear you. As governor, I will build on the recent momentum, working to throw open the doors, not only of the state capital, but also encouraging county commission offices and school boards to give you unprecedented access to the government decision-making process at all levels.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...