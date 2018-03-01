Release: Noem Earns 62% Support in USD GOP Poll

Noem Earns 62% Support in USD GOP Poll

VERMILLION, S.D. – Kristi Noem today earned 62 percent of votes in a poll sponsored by the University of South Dakota College Republicans.

“Thank you so much to the USD College Republicans and those who voted in their recent poll,” said Noem. “We know that work remains, as the only vote that matters is the one that happens at the ballot box, but this is certainly encouraging.”

The multi-day Twitter poll was hosted by the USD College Republicans. The results were as follows:

Kristi Noem: 62%

Marty Jackley: 32%

Terry LeFleur: 3%

Lora Hubble: 3%

