Release: Noem Earns 62% Support in USD GOP Poll

Noem Earns 62% Support in USD GOP Poll
VERMILLION, S.D. – Kristi Noem today earned 62 percent of votes in a poll sponsored by the University of South Dakota College Republicans.
“Thank you so much to the USD College Republicans and those who voted in their recent poll,” said Noem. “We know that work remains, as the only vote that matters is the one that happens at the ballot box, but this is certainly encouraging.”
The multi-day Twitter poll was hosted by the USD College Republicans. The results were as follows:
- Kristi Noem: 62%
- Marty Jackley: 32%
- Terry LeFleur: 3%
- Lora Hubble: 3%
###
There were 373 votes in case anyone was/is interested.
Noem 200
Jackley 119
Laflear & Hubbel 11 each—rough estimates
USD is also the home of the GEAR-UP yarn board too. Most likely informed students know who to vote for and not….. Perhaps Hubble should announce her running mate (like DiSanto) too, to help boost her numbers to maybe 6% shall we say…..
Hubble’s running mate is Bruce Whalen. Do you even read?
A press release about a twitter poll is one of the most desperate things I’ve ever witnessed
Almost as bad as a press release about the state chamber poll.
Your conflation of a physical poll of business leaders across the state with an online twitter poll tell us everything we need to know about how seriously your opinion should be taken
I didn’t think anyone took online polls seriously since there are many ways people can vote multiple times. Even more surprised to see a candidate send a press release touting a twitter poll. Has any other candidate ever done a press release hyping an online poll?
Shantel Krebs
Well, Trump did – http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/346001-trump-touts-online-poll-showing-hes-better-president-than-obama
All of these polls are silly. State Fair, State Chamber, Yankton newspaper, and USD. Yet, all the candidates tout their wins and that won’t ever change.
Nobody cares about these polls and frankly, very few are actually paying attention to either of the big races yet.
How many people actually vote in a primary? 75,000? 100,000? And how many of those people ever see these silly polls and press releases? How many see the daily endorsements and web ads? A very small number of activists I would say.
Noem is desperate to find traction in a race she believed would be a coronation. The fact that Jackley is looking more and more to be the stronger candidate confuses and frustrates her. She’ll continue to make boneheaded moves in her ground game and with her press releases. The one thing she does well is her ads.