Release: Noem Economic Plan Builds on Trump Push for Military Families

Noem Economic Plan Builds on Trump Push for Military Families

WATERTOWN, SD – Kristi Noem today issued the following statement after President Trump signed an executive order to enhance employment opportunities for military spouses:

“It’s going to take strong state leadership to fully implement President Trump’s vision for our country, and expanding opportunities for military families is a clear example of that. As the White House pointed out, more than 20 percent of military spouses cite state licensing regulations as one of their greatest challenges. I want to change that reality for South Dakota’s military families and help advance President Trump’s agenda.

“Those who serve are asked to move a lot. They might be in Texas one year and at Ellsworth the next. As governor, I will look for opportunities to fast-track veterans and military families through the licensing process, letting their experience count so it’s easier to work in South Dakota.”

Earlier this spring, Noem released a comprehensive agenda to kickstart South Dakota’s economy, which included a review of state licensing requirements, among other things. More specifically, Noem will direct the Department of Labor and Regulation, working with state professional organizations, to conduct a full review of licensing requirements. The review must explore: (1) the potential elimination of unnecessary professional licenses, (2) opportunities to streamline existing processes, including strategies to increase web-based tools, and (3) options to fast-track apprentices, technical school graduates, veterans, and military families, letting experience count so it’s easier to work in South Dakota.

President Trump’s executive order encouraged agencies to hire military spouses. According to a recent survey from Blue Star Families, about three-fourths of respondents said being a military spouse negatively impacted their careers. Another study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce found the military spouse unemployment rate stood at 16 percent in 2017.

