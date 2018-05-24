Release: Noem Endorsed by Pro-Life SBA List

Noem Endorsed by Pro-Life SBA List

“With her proven record of pro-life leadership, we look forward to seeing Rep. Noem take the helm as governor of South Dakota.”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The national pro-life Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List) today announced its endorsement of Kristi Noem for governor of South Dakota.

“We are proud to endorse pro-life champion Representative Kristi Noem,” said Marilyn Musgrave, SBA List’s Vice President of Government Affairs. “During her time in Congress, Rep. Noem has fought to protect unborn babies from selective abortions based on their sex or race, stop barbaric dismemberment abortions, and ensure that abortion survivors are given equal treatment under the law. She has worked diligently to get taxpayers out of the abortion business. With her proven record of pro-life leadership, we look forward to seeing Rep. Noem take the helm as governor of South Dakota, one of the nation’s most protective states for unborn children and their mothers.”

Noem welcomed the endorsement, saying: “I am honored to receive Susan B. Anthony List’s endorsement. As a mother of three and a woman of faith, I believe life is precious and deserving of the utmost protection. Taxpayers should never be forced to fund abortion. I have fought for those principles in Congress and will speak out for the vulnerable and the voiceless as governor.”

A mother of three, Noem was first elected to Congress in 2010 after serving in the South Dakota House of Representatives. She has a 100 percent pro-life voting record, including co-sponsoring the Heartbeat Protection Act, Prenatal Non-Discrimination Act, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, the Dismemberment Abortion Ban Act of 2017, and legislation to prevent taxpayer funding of abortion.

SBA List is dedicated to pursuing policies and electing candidates who will reduce and ultimately end abortion. To that end, SBA List emphasizes the education, promotion, mobilization, and election of pro-life women. SBA List is a network of more than 630,000 pro-life Americans nationwide.

