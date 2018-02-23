Release: Noem in Mitchell Saturday for Campaign Kickoff Tour

Noem in Mitchell Saturday for Campaign Kickoff Tour

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Kristi Noem will be in Mitchell on Saturday, February 24, as part of her statewide campaign kickoff tour. During the tour, Noem will host events in rural Hamlin County, Pierre, Rapid City, Sturgis, Aberdeen, Sioux Falls, Yankton, Vermillion and Mitchell.

WHAT: Noem to Referee Coborns Dodge for a Cause Dodgeball Tournament

WHEN: Saturday, February 24 at 1:00PM (CT)

WHERE: Mitchell Recreation Center (1300 N Main Street, Mitchell)

WHAT: Noem to Keynote Vietnam Veterans Era Reunion

WHEN: Saturday, February 24 – 6:00PM (CT)

WHERE: Ramada Inn (1525 West Havens Avenue, Mitchell)

