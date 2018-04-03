Release: Noem, Liz Cheney in Rapid City Wednesday

Noem, Liz Cheney in Rapid City Wednesday
Rapid City, S.D. – Kristi Noem will be in Rapid City on Wednesday, April 4.
WHAT: Listening Session on Youth Drug Addiction
WHEN: Wednesday, April 4 – 10:00AM
WHERE: Lifeways (1010 Ninth Street, Suite 2, Rapid City)
WHAT: Noem to Address Veterans Coordination Commission Meeting
WHEN: Wednesday, April 4 – 12:00PM
WHERE: American Legion Post 22 (818 E St. Patrick, Rapid City)
WHAT: Women’s Coffee with Kristi Noem and Rep. Liz Cheney
WHEN: Wednesday, April 4 – 1:30PM to 3:00PM
WHERE: Bethel Assembly Church (1202 North Maple Ave., Rapid City)
Noem obviously knows a lot of out of state politicians which will serve her well as governor…connections connections connections
Mary Cheney > Liz Cheney > Pond Scum > Dick Cheney
Are these events invitation only? For some reason I can’t find this press release or anything about the events on Kristi’s campaign website.
Liz Cheney may be a liability for Team Noem. Team Jackley really has the momentum going for them on the ground game.
How do you figure she is a liability?