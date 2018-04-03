Release: Noem, Liz Cheney in Rapid City Wednesday

Noem, Liz Cheney in Rapid City Wednesday

Rapid City, S.D. – Kristi Noem will be in Rapid City on Wednesday, April 4.

WHAT: Listening Session on Youth Drug Addiction

WHEN: Wednesday, April 4 – 10:00AM

WHERE: Lifeways (1010 Ninth Street, Suite 2, Rapid City)

WHAT: Noem to Address Veterans Coordination Commission Meeting

WHEN: Wednesday, April 4 – 12:00PM

WHERE: American Legion Post 22 (818 E St. Patrick, Rapid City)

WHAT: Women’s Coffee with Kristi Noem and Rep. Liz Cheney

WHEN: Wednesday, April 4 – 1:30PM to 3:00PM

WHERE: Bethel Assembly Church (1202 North Maple Ave., Rapid City)

