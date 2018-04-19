Release: Noem Makes Limited Government a Hallmark of Campaign

Noem Makes Limited Government a Hallmark of Campaign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Kristi Noem today highlighted her third Pillar of Protection: Protection from Government Intrusion. A fierce advocate of individual liberty and states’ rights, Noem pledged to fight federal overreach and protect South Dakota’s way of life.

“Our Constitution mandates that the vast majority of decisions be made by states and individuals, not the federal governm

ent. But these days, Washington rarely operates that way,” said Noem. “Nonetheless, when bureaucrats looked to charge us for water out of the Missouri River or tell us how to farm, when they sought to limit our Second Amendment rights or mandate how 4-H rodeo be run, I fought back – and won. I’ll do the same as governor, protecting our rights and our South Dakota way of life.”

From her earliest days as South Dakota’s lone representative in the U.S. House, Noem built a reputation for pushing back on federal overreach, successfully:

Repealing Obamacare’s individual mandate through tax reform;

Defending the 2nd Amendment;

Forcing the USDA to reverse course on a policy that would have unnecessarily uprooted the way South Dakota 4

-H youth rodeo operates;

Stopping the Army Corps of Engineers from charging South Dakota for use of our own water from the Missouri River;

Fighting against the federal government’s attempt to close the Hot Springs VA and override the needs of South Dakota veterans;

Preventing OSHA from regulating small family farms;

Forcing the EPA to reverse course on expanded dust regulations;

Repealing a regulation requiring states to provide certain funds to abortion providers, like Planned Parenthood;

Stopping the federal government from incentivizing certain education curriculum, like Common Core; and

Continuing to champion legislation that would give governors the ability to refuse refugee resettlement in their states.

