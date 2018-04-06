Release: Noem Opens Pierre Campaign Office

Noem Opens Pierre Campaign Office

PIERRE, S.D. – Kristi Noem this week held a grand opening of her Pierre Campaign Office. The office will serve as a volunteer outreach center, where South Dakotans can find information about Noem’s vision for South Dakota as well as collect signs, bumper stickers, and other Team Noem materials. The office is located at 203 East Sioux Avenue in Pierre.

“I am so humbled by the Pierre community’s support,” said Noem. “I got to know many here while serving in the state legislature. They’ve seen me work on behalf of those I represent, so it means the world to me to have their support and trust. Thank you to everyone who came together this week to celebrate our campaign office’s grand opening.”

PHOTOS FROM GRAND OPENING

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...