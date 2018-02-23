Release: Noem Opens Sioux Falls Campaign Headquarters

Noem Opens Sioux Falls Campaign Headquarters

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Kristi Noem opened her Sioux Falls Campaign Headquarters Friday. The office will serve as a volunteer outreach center, where South Dakotans can find information about Noem’s vision for South Dakota as well as collect signs, bumper stickers and other Team Noem materials. The office is located at 3300 S. Holly Avenue in Sioux Falls.

“With restaurants, concerts, shopping, and more, this community has long served as a hub for activity in eastern South Dakota, and I’m hopeful our new Sioux Falls location will serve the same purpose for our campaign,” said Noem. “I want to thank everyone who came together to celebrate today’s grand opening. Their support and willingness to help spread our vision for South Dakota means the world to me.”

PHOTOS FROM THE GRAND OPENING

