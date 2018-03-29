Release – Noem Opens Watertown Campaign Office

Noem Opens Watertown Campaign Office

WATERTOWN, S.D. – Kristi Noem this week held a grand opening of her Watertown Campaign Office. The office will serve as a volunteer outreach center, where South Dakotans can find information about Noem’s vision for South Dakota as well as collect signs, bumper stickers, and other Team Noem materials. The office is located at 1333 9th Ave. SE in Watertown.

“I am so humbled by the Watertown community’s support, because it’s the people here who know me best,” said Noem. “Many in this community stood by me as I worked to stabilize our farm and ranch after my dad passed away. These are the people who have seen first-hand how I managed our hunting lodge and my mom’s restaurant and built our family’s insurance business. To have their trust, encouragement, and support means the absolute world to me.”

PHOTO FROM THE GRAND OPENING

