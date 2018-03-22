Release: Noem Presses US Trade Rep on Ag Uncertainty

Noem Presses US Trade Rep on Ag Uncertainty

WASHINGTON, D.C. – During a Ways & Means Committee hearing with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer this week, Rep. Kristi Noem raised concerns about the sunset provisions being debated in the NAFTA renegotiations. If implemented, these provisions would require each country to renew its commitment to the deal every five years, potentially creating high-levels of uncertainty for South Dakota agriculture. Noem noted that 73 percent of commodities grown in South Dakota are exported to either Mexico or Canada, and that trade deals, meant to foster trust, are unreliable when saddled with arbitrary expiration dates.

