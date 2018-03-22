Release: Noem Presses US Trade Rep on Ag Uncertainty

WASHINGTON, D.C. – During a Ways & Means Committee hearing with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer this week, Rep. Kristi Noem raised concerns about the sunset provisions being debated in the NAFTA renegotiations. If implemented, these provisions would require each country to renew its commitment to the deal every five years, potentially creating high-levels of uncertainty for South Dakota agriculture. Noem noted that 73 percent of commodities grown in South Dakota are exported to either Mexico or Canada, and that trade deals, meant to foster trust, are unreliable when saddled with arbitrary expiration dates.

7 Replies to “Release: Noem Presses US Trade Rep on Ag Uncertainty”

  1. Anonymous

    Another DC word: “presses”

    It means nothing really changed.

    Jackley would have used the word delivers or accomplishes.

  3. Anonymous

    What, no press release on Noem’s highly unpopular bill to force out-of-state companies to collect sales tax on behalf of states in which they have no physical presence?

  4. Anonymous

    i heard the longer comment from lighthizer. he was derisive and dismissive. i thought she handled the exchange well enough. no answer for you missy.

  6. Anonymous

    Hilarious. If we got a press release every time Noem spoke up in D.C., we’d get a total of 3 press releases.

