Release: Noem Presses US Trade Rep on Ag Uncertainty

Noem Presses US Trade Rep on Ag Uncertainty
WASHINGTON, D.C. – During a Ways & Means Committee hearing with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer this week, Rep. Kristi Noem raised concerns about the sunset provisions being debated in the NAFTA renegotiations. If implemented, these provisions would require each country to renew its commitment to the deal every five years, potentially creating high-levels of uncertainty for South Dakota agriculture. Noem noted that 73 percent of commodities grown in South Dakota are exported to either Mexico or Canada, and that trade deals, meant to foster trust, are unreliable when saddled with arbitrary expiration dates.
Another DC word: “presses”
It means nothing really changed.
Jackley would have used the word delivers or accomplishes.
She’s incredibly well scripted. (She has a good PR person writing her statements for her.)
She sounds very knowledgeable in the video.
What, no press release on Noem’s highly unpopular bill to force out-of-state companies to collect sales tax on behalf of states in which they have no physical presence?
i heard the longer comment from lighthizer. he was derisive and dismissive. i thought she handled the exchange well enough. no answer for you missy.
Why does her name plate say “Ms. Noem”? Shouldn’t it be Mrs. Noem? She is married, isn’t she?
Hilarious. If we got a press release every time Noem spoke up in D.C., we’d get a total of 3 press releases.