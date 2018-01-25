Release: Noem Refuses Corporate Contributions, Announces Campaign Finance Reform Proposal

Noem Refuses Corporate Contributions, Announces Campaign Finance Reform Proposal
Noem leads by example in fight to restore integrity and transparency in SD politics
Sioux Falls, S.D. – Citing the need to restore transparency and integrity in the South Dakota electoral process, Rep. Kristi Noem today announced her campaign has not and will not accept corporate contributions nor will the campaign take funds from Political Action Committees that were established with the intent to circumvent individual contribution limits. Click to view Noem’s campaign finance agenda.
“Current campaign finance laws in South Dakota contain loopholes that could allow corporations and individuals to shatter campaign contribution limitations,” said Noem. “While reforms are needed to address these problems, I will not wait to act until the campaign finance laws catch up to what’s right. I will lead by example. And if elected as your governor, I will work with the legislature to close these loopholes. If we are going to change the culture of South Dakota politics, we need to set a standard of genuine accountability from the very beginning.”
KRISTI NOEM’S CAMPAIGN FINANCE AGENDA
Ban corporate contributions. Big money in politics often leads to bigger government, conflicts of interest and potentially scandal. I will lead from the front on this issue. While corporate contributions became legal in South Dakota in 2017, I have not and will not accept them. If elected Governor, I will push to once again prohibit corporate campaign contributions.
Limit Political Action Committee (PAC) contributions to a candidate committee. Individuals are under strict limitations as to the amount they can legally contribute to a political candidate in South Dakota. PAC contributions are currently unlimited. Moreover, there is potential for PACs to be created with the sole purpose of evading the individual contribution limits and attempting to obscure the source of campaign funds from public scrutiny. Like both individual contributions and PAC contributions to federal candidates are, PAC contributions to state candidates should be limited.
Close the loophole that allows donors to shatter individual contribution limits. Under current law, an individual can contribute $4,000 to a candidate committee each calendar year. At the same time, they can write a $10,000 check to a PAC each calendar year. There are currently no safeguards in place to ensure individuals don’t contribute $4,000 directly and then another $10,000 through a PAC that was established with the intention of circumventing South Dakota’s contribution limits.
# # #
Um, didn’t Kristi already transfer over a million dollars in PAC money raised through her congressional committee into her governor committee? She has already accepted boatloads of PAC money and now wants to limit what her competitors can raise from PACs?
I don’t understand- Kristi used to love PACs and we were her biggest fans. My heart is broken.
Opensecrets.org shows Noem has taken over $3 million in PAC/corporate money. Yowsers! https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/pacs?cid=N00032022&cycle=CAR
She has both a federal leadership PAC and a federal campaign committee, and has continued to raise federal and state money since the 2016 election. Oddly, she didn’t call for a ban on federal campaign committees donated to state campaign committees – another huge loophole.
https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/pacs?cid=N00032022&cycle=CAR go figure.
Hahahaha this is literally Amendment W
Anonymous hit the nail on the head. She should ban the conversion of congressional campaign funds to state races. It could easily be argued that she duped those PACs, campaign committees and individuals who donated to her congressional re-election when she pocketed their money for a governor race instead. If she’s serious about leading by example she would return that federal re-election money to donors and apologize for misappropriating it.
Does she really think we are stupid? This press release is insulting. Noem is the PAC Queen.
Maybe Kristi should quit using our hard-earned tax dollars to travel all over the state campaigning. She refuses to release her travel records, yet she now talks about transparency- she can start by releasing her travel records.