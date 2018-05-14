Release: Noem Releases Family First Initiative

Noem Releases Family First Initiative

Mom of 3 commits to a strengthening families and preserving SD values

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. – Kristi Noem today released her Family First Initiative, which aims to strengthen families and preserve South Dakota values.

“My husband, Bryon, and I are blessed with three incredible kids, who are surrounded by aunts and uncles, cousins and grandparents that love them and continually invest in their education and upbringing,” said Noem. “Our faith and that strong family unit has helped us get through the tough times, and in many respects, compelled me to leave college after my dad’s death, return to the farm and ranch full-time, and dedicate my life to building on the dreams my parents had for their children. If elected, I’m committed to being a family-first governor, fighting to strengthen the family unit and preserve the values South Dakota has long embraced.”

Defend family values from the very beginning. I am pro-life, something my record will always reflect. In Congress, where I earned a 100 percent rating from National Right to Life, I’ve worked to systematically toughen abortion laws. As governor, I want to make sure South Dakota can play a leading role in that effort, a commitment that’s earned the endorsement of the conservative Susan B. Anthony List. If elected, I will: Assign an Unborn Person Advocate within the governor’s office to monitor, report, and recommend legislative and policy changes; Actively pursue all available legislative options to stop abortion and protect the lives of unborn babies; Oppose any efforts to legalize physician-assisted suicide; and Work to proactively defend South Dakota’s pro-life policies, engaging the top legal minds to litigate on behalf of our values, if necessary.

Protect religious liberty and traditional marriage.

Decrease dependency by making it easier for parents to work. More specifically, I will: Encourage flexibility for parents pursuing new skills at South Dakota tech schools and universities; Help give parents the support needed to choose the child care that fits their family structure; Strengthen work requirements; and Increase child support accountability.

Recognize good parenting is a learned skill. I’d like to expand family education programs to better prevent domestic violence and intervene before it occurs in the home. My administration would also encourage high schools to invest in family and consumer science programs, sharing the value of strong family units and building an understanding of the responsibilities that come with a household.

Respect parental rights.

Support military family readiness programs.

Expand residential and family-based drug treatment options.

Connect incarcerated moms and dads with parenting education and employment resources.

Make strong families a priority in all government activities. Strong families create strong communities. Because of this understanding, I will not raise taxes on families, grow government, or allow federal bureaucrats to tell us how to live. Family must remain the central figure in our public policy.

Read the full plan here.

