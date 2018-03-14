Release: Noem Statement on ELD Mandate Delay

Noem Statement on ELD Mandate Delay

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today released the following statement after the U.S. Department of Transportation issued a 90-day delay of the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) rules for live-load truckers. Initially scheduled to take effect in December 2017, implementation is now set for July 17, 2018.

“I believe strongly in evidence-based policymaking,” said Noem. “I have deep concerns about the unanswered questions surrounding the ELD mandate’s effect on small trucking companies and those that haul livestock. While today’s announcement is welcome news for live-load truckers, I continue to believe a sector-wide delay is necessary until more can be learned about the mandate’s efficacy and potential impact.”

In December 2017, Noem co-sponsored legislation that would delay the ELD mandate for two years. In February 2018, Noem sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation to request exemptions for small businesses with exemplary safety records.

