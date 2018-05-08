Release – Noem Statement on End of Iran Nuclear Deal

Noem Statement on End of Iran Nuclear Deal

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today issued the following statement after President Trump terminated U.S. participation in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran:

“The Obama-era Iran deal was poorly negotiated, failed to permanently stop Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities, and undermined American security and that of our ally Israel,” said Noem. “We should have walked away from this agreement at the very beginning, and I’m proud that President Trump has been bold enough to do so.”

Noem joined the House in voting down President Obama’s nuclear deal in September 2015, but the legislation was never signed into law.

