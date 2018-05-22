Release: Noem Supports Trump’s Efforts to Defund Planned Parenthood 

Noem Supports Trump’s Efforts to Defund Planned Parenthood

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem yesterday spoke on the House Floor in support of President Trump’s proposal to end family planning funding for abortion providers, like Planned Parenthood, and redirect those resources into health centers that do not promote or perform abortions.

“There is nothing more fundamental to our society than our kids,” said Noem. “Our founding documents speak on behalf of ‘us and our posterity.’ The American Dream itself rests on the idea that our children will have more opportunity than we do. That is how America works. And no matter how small they are, whether born or unborn, we should never stop passionately arguing for their life and their liberty.”

President Trump’s announcement builds on Noem’s work earlier this Congress to overturn an Obama-era rule that forced states to give Title X family planning dollars to organizations that commit abortions. Noem helped lead the House in passing H.J.Res.43, which President Trump signed into law, to overturn President Obama’s rule and give states more flexibility to defund Planned Parenthood.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...