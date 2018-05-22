Release: Noem Supports Trump’s Efforts to Defund Planned Parenthood 

Noem Supports Trump’s Efforts to Defund Planned Parenthood
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem yesterday spoke on the House Floor in support of President Trump’s proposal to end family planning funding for abortion providers, like Planned Parenthood, and redirect those resources into health centers that do not promote or perform abortions.
“There is nothing more fundamental to our society than our kids,” said Noem. “Our founding documents speak on behalf of ‘us and our posterity.’ The American Dream itself rests on the idea that our children will have more opportunity than we do. That is how America works. And no matter how small they are, whether born or unborn, we should never stop passionately arguing for their life and their liberty.”
President Trump’s announcement builds on Noem’s work earlier this Congress to overturn an Obama-era rule that forced states to give Title X family planning dollars to organizations that commit abortions. Noem helped lead the House in passing H.J.Res.43, which President Trump signed into law, to overturn President Obama’s rule and give states more flexibility to defund Planned Parenthood.
Being in Congress must suck. It’s all press releases and speeches but not much gets done.
Planned Parenthood performs nearly all of the procedures covered under TRICARE. Republicans are really just concerned Latinos will overrun the workforce because white people make up at least 36% of abortions performed in the US.
Anonymous at 10:43, black women, who make up 12% of the total female population, are getting 50% of the abortions.
Even worse, of all the women aged 15-35 living below the FPL, only 12% are white women living in all white households. Those other 88% are producing babies in a rainbow of colors. They are the “poor women”
who “need abortions,” according to the Democrats.
Go for it:please explain why Democrats want those babies to die and Republicans want them to live.
White people make up 63.7% of the population, are getting only 36% of the abortions; and this is evidence that Latinos are going to take over the workforce? Huh?
Being a lame duck congressional representative, will she saddle the party with another Boehner/Ryan type of Speaker ?
Of course she will. Noem is DC establishment through and through.