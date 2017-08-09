Release: Noem Talks Tax Reform with South Dakota Manufacturer 

Noem Talks Tax Reform with South Dakota Manufacturer

Madison, S.D. – Yesterday, Rep. Kristi Noem visited Manitou Americas in Madison, South Dakota, touring the manufacturing facility and discussing the impact of tax reform. Employing more than 200 employees in Madison, Manitou Americas manufactures Gehl and Mustang brand skid loaders.

“The work ethic of South Dakotans is second to none, and that is clear in the quality of products manufactured in our backyard at places like Madison’s Manitou facility,” said Noem. “Because of a broken tax code, however, American-made products are often at a competitive disadvantage – a reality that has tremendous impacts on the hardworking people who design, innovate and assemble these products as well. My goal with tax reform is to put more money in the pockets of taxpayers by lowering tax rates across the board and creating a competitive economy where job creation and wage growth become the norm.”

“It’s been great to be able to host Congresswoman Kristi Noem and to share some of the challenges that manufacturers are faced with,” said Dustin Williams, Plant Manager at Manitou Americas in Madison. “Manufacturing is a global endeavor now more than ever before, and the competition is fierce. Over the past 60 years, the percentage of Americans involved directly or indirectly in manufacturing has declined from 1 in 4, to less than 1 in 10 today. Because our country is faced with some of the highest corporate tax rates of any industrialized country, tax reform would be a very positive step toward leveling the playing field for manufacturing companies like ours. We appreciate Kristi’s focus on this key issue.”

Noem is the first South Dakotan in history to serve on the powerful House Ways & Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over tax and trade policy. In June 2016, the committee released a comprehensive blueprint of a once-in-a-generation tax reform proposal. Working together with the Senate and the White House, the proposal aims to:

Grow jobs and paychecks nationwide by lowering tax rates at every income level, separating wage income from small business income, and leveling the playing field for American businesses and workers to compete.

by lowering tax rates at every income level, separating wage income from small business income, and leveling the playing field for American businesses and workers to compete. Make the tax code fairer and simpler by increasing the standard deduction, eliminating the maze of unfair special interest loopholes, and ending the death tax.

by increasing the standard deduction, eliminating the maze of unfair special interest loopholes, and ending the death tax. Help middle-class families by consolidating tax brackets, preserving and simplifying family-focused provisions, and encouraging savings and investment.

Independent analysis by the Tax Foundation found the proposal would help create around 5,000 jobs in South Dakota and increase take-home pay for the average household in the state by around $4,700.

For more on the House tax reform proposal, please visit waysandmeans.house.gov/taxreform

###

