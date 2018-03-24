Release – Noem to Launch Kickstart the Economy Tour Monday

Noem to Launch Kickstart the Economy Tour Monday

WATERTOWN, S.D. – Kristi Noem will launch her Kickstart the Economy Tour on Monday, March 26 , highlighting her agenda to get South Dakota’s economy booming again. During the tour, Noem will meet with a number of students, job creators, and young professionals.

“South Dakota does a lot of things right, but our economy is falling behind,” said Noem in announcing the tour. “In fact, in the latest Bureau of Economic Analysis report, South Dakota ranked last for both GDP and personal income growth. We can do better. As governor, my goal will be to kickstart our economy – and not through more boards, commissions, or blue ribbon committees. Instead, I will lift the government burden from entrepreneurs, make it easier to work, and create new opportunities for South Dakotans to prosper.”

MONDAY, MARCH 26 : Keeping South Dakota a Low-Tax State

WHAT: Listening Session with Sioux Falls Small Businesses

WHEN: Monday, March 26, 11:00AM

WHERE: University of Sioux Falls, McDonald Center Conference Room ( 1101 W 22nd St., Sioux Falls )

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Noem was one of just five representatives from the 435-member House to negotiate a historic tax cuts package in 2017, which left more money in the hands of hard-working South Dakotans.

WHAT: Sioux Falls Retirement Roundtable

WHEN: Monday, March 26 – 2:30PM

WHERE: The Clubhouse at Grand Prairie ( 7100 South Edinburg Place, Sioux Falls )

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: South Dakota is frequently ranked as one of the best places to retire, in part because it is a low-tax state.

TUESDAY, MARCH 27 : Building the 2025 Workforce

WHAT: Tour of Northeast Technical High School

WHEN: Tuesday, March 27 – 10:00AM

WHERE: Northeast Technical High School ( 1311 Third Ave. NE , Watertown)

WHAT: Meet and Greet with South Dakota Young Professionals

WHEN: Tuesday, March 27 – 11:30AM

WHERE: Harry’s Restaurant ( 16 W Kemp Ave, Watertown )

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: As a young entrepreneur herself, Kristi helped her mom run this restaurant when it was still Past Times.

WHAT: Listening Session on Keeping Kids in South Dakota

WHEN: Tuesday, March 27 – 1:30PM

WHERE: Lake Area Tech, Room 433 ( 1201 Arrow Ave. NE , Watertown)

WHAT: Watertown Campaign Headquarters Open House

WHEN: Tuesday, March 27 – 4:00PM

WHERE: Noem Campaign Headquarters – Watertown ( 1333 9th Ave. SE , Watertown)

THURSDAY, MARCH 29 : Strengthening South Dakota Ag

WHAT: Ag Producer Listening Session

WHEN: Thursday, March 29 – 1:30PM

WHERE: South Dakota Corn Growers, Board Room ( 4712 S Technopolis Dr., Sioux Falls )

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: With an annual economic impact of $25.6 billion, agriculture is South Dakota’s number one industry. Learn more about Noem’s plans to strengthen the industry in her Agricultural Growth Initiative .

FRIDAY, MARCH 30 : Helping South Dakotans Prosper

WHAT: Listening Session on Housing Challenges

WHEN: Friday, March 30 – 11:00AM

WHERE: Stomping Grounds ( 700 N. Vandemark Ave., Hartford )

WHAT: Biotech Roundtable

WHEN: Friday, March 30 – 1:30PM

WHERE: USD GEAR Center ( 4800 N. Career Ave., Sioux Falls )

