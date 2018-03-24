Release – Noem to Launch Kickstart the Economy Tour Monday

Noem to Launch Kickstart the Economy Tour Monday
WATERTOWN, S.D. – Kristi Noem will launch her Kickstart the Economy Touron Monday, March 26, highlighting her agenda to get South Dakota’s economy booming again. During the tour, Noem will meet with a number of students, job creators, and young professionals.
“South Dakota does a lot of things right, but our economy is falling behind,” said Noem in announcing the tour. “In fact, in the latest Bureau of Economic Analysis report, South Dakota ranked last for both GDP and personal income growth. We can do better. As governor, my goal will be to kickstart our economy – and not through more boards, commissions, or blue ribbon committees. Instead, I will lift the government burden from entrepreneurs, make it easier to work, and create new opportunities for South Dakotans to prosper.”
MONDAY, MARCH 26: Keeping South Dakota a Low-Tax State
WHAT: Listening Session with Sioux Falls Small Businesses
WHEN:Monday, March 26, 11:00AM
WHERE: University of Sioux Falls, McDonald Center Conference Room (1101 W 22nd St., Sioux Falls)
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Noem was one of just five representatives from the 435-member House to negotiate a historic tax cuts package in 2017, which left more money in the hands of hard-working South Dakotans.
WHAT: Sioux Falls Retirement Roundtable
WHEN: Monday, March 26 – 2:30PM
WHERE: The Clubhouse at Grand Prairie (7100 South Edinburg Place, Sioux Falls)
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: South Dakota is frequently ranked as one of the best places to retire, in part because it is a low-tax state.
TUESDAY, MARCH 27: Building the 2025 Workforce
WHAT: Tour of Northeast Technical High School
WHEN: Tuesday, March 27 – 10:00AM
WHERE: Northeast Technical High School (1311 Third Ave. NE, Watertown)
WHAT: Meet and Greet with South Dakota Young Professionals
WHEN: Tuesday, March 27 – 11:30AM
WHERE: Harry’s Restaurant (16 W Kemp Ave, Watertown)
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: As a young entrepreneur herself, Kristi helped her mom run this restaurant when it was still Past Times.
WHAT: Listening Session on Keeping Kids in South Dakota
WHEN:Tuesday, March 27 – 1:30PM
WHERE: Lake Area Tech, Room 433 (1201 Arrow Ave. NE, Watertown)
WHAT: Watertown Campaign Headquarters Open House
WHEN:Tuesday, March 27 – 4:00PM
WHERE: Noem Campaign Headquarters – Watertown (1333 9th Ave. SE, Watertown)
THURSDAY, MARCH 29: Strengthening South Dakota Ag
WHAT: Ag Producer Listening Session
WHEN:Thursday, March 29 – 1:30PM
WHERE: South Dakota Corn Growers, Board Room (4712 S Technopolis Dr., Sioux Falls)
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: With an annual economic impact of $25.6 billion, agriculture is South Dakota’s number one industry. Learn more about Noem’s plans to strengthen the industry in her Agricultural Growth Initiative.
FRIDAY, MARCH 30: Helping South Dakotans Prosper
WHAT: Listening Session on Housing Challenges
WHEN: Friday, March 30 – 11:00AM
WHERE: Stomping Grounds (700 N. Vandemark Ave., Hartford)
WHAT: Biotech Roundtable
WHEN: Friday, March 30 – 1:30PM
WHERE: USD GEAR Center (4800 N. Career Ave., Sioux Falls)
If Kristi wanted to kickstart the economy maybe she shouldn’t have supported the omnibus. (Yes, she technically voted against its passage, but that was only after she supported bringing it to the floor. 25 House Republicans voted against bringing the measure to the floor; Kristi didn’t join them. Kristi wanted this to pass.)
Apparently they only needed the help of three more members to block a floor vote. Kristi stabbed conservatives in the back.
Sioux Falls tour outside the Sioux Falls Airport is what this should be called.
more republicans are going to be damaged by angry but unelectable tea party primary challengers than are going to be turned out by democrats this fall. watch and see.
paul ryan’s the biggest single problem in the u-s house, sad to say.
Kristi and Paul Ryan are buds. He gives her plum assignments and she does as she’s told. Kristi is what’s known as a ladder climber.
Which government burden (that the state has placed) will she lift? Seems to me like the only burdens have been placed by the federal govt (internet sales tax, provision in tax cut bill that favors co-ops over individual producers.) She’s had so long to do SOMETHING, ANYTHING, but she only cares when she’s up for election.
Sad because I had such high hopes when I voted for her in 2010