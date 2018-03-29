Release – Noem’s Words Used Against South Dakota

Noem’s Words Used Against South Dakota

PIERRE, SD: In a Supreme Court brief filed by Wayfair, Inc. Wednesday, the company fighting against fairness for South Dakota businesses cited the opposition of Congresswoman Kristi Noem.

“In fact, South Dakota’s sole Congressperson has cautioned what the impact of overruling Quill would be in the absence of federal legislation,” Wayfair wrote.

Wayfair then goes on to quote a release from Noem:

“If the Supreme Court rules in South Dakota’s favor, it could become a marketplace free-for-all,” she said in a statement that misconstrues the facts of the case and its impact on South Dakota.

The opposing brief comes as Attorney General Marty Jackley travels to Washington to prepare to argue the case for South Dakota.

“While Attorney General Jackley is fighting for South Dakota and our Main Street businesses at the US Supreme Court, Congresswomen Noem’s own words are being used against South Dakota,” said Jackley for Governor campaign manager Jason Glodt. “South Dakota businesses deserve better, and we’re calling on the Congresswoman to publicly retract the statements she made that are being cited in the Wayfair brief.”

South Dakota has been joined in the case by 45 state attorneys general and the Trump administration.

