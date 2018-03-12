Release: Non-Partisan Redistricting Ballot Question Petition Rejected by Secretary of State

Non-Partisan Redistricting Ballot Question Petition Rejected by Secretary of State

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Secretary of State Shantel Krebs announced that the petition submitted for an initiated amendment to the South Dakota Constitution providing for state legislative redistricting by a commission was rejected by her office.

“An Initiated Constitutional Amendment requires 27,741 valid signatures in order to be placed on the ballot,” stated Secretary Krebs. “This initiated constitutional amendment petition included 33,980 signatures. We reviewed a random sample of signatures and only 74.37 percent (33,980 x 74.3733% = 25,272 valid signatures, not meeting the 27,741 signature requirement) were found to be valid.”

A rejected petition cannot be challenged to the office of the Secretary of State, however that does not prohibit a citizen from challenging the denial of a ballot question petition in circuit court.

The remaining three ballot question petitions will be reviewed by the Secretary of State’s office in the order in which they were received.

The South Dakota Legislature submitted three constitutional amendments to the voters during the 2018 Legislative Session including:

SJR 1 (Constitutional Amendment X – to be placed on the General Election Ballot) an amendment to the Constitution of the State of South Dakota, relating to amendments to the Constitution,

HJR 1004 (Constitutional Amendment Y – to be placed on the Primary Election Ballot ) an amendment to the Constitution of the State of South Dakota, to revise certain provisions relating to the rights of crime victims; and

) an amendment to the Constitution of the State of South Dakota, to revise certain provisions relating to the rights of crime victims; and HJR 1006 (Constitutional Amendment Z – to be placed on the General Election Ballot) an amendment to the Constitution of the State of South Dakota, relating to amendments to the Constitution.

South Dakota citizens have the ability to submit a referendum petition concerning laws passed during the 2018 Legislative session.

For more detailed information on potential 2018 Ballot Questions, click here.



###

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...