Release: Pennington County’s Sara Frankenstein Endorses Jackley for Governor

Pennington County’s Sara Frankenstein Endorses Jackley for Governor

RAPID CITY, SD: Rapid City attorney and former Miss South Dakota Sara Frankenstein endorsed Attorney General Marty Jackley in a new video launched Tuesday.

“I worked with Marty Jackley as a new lawyer and he took the time to mentor me,” Frankenstein said. “Marty has a proven record of leadership and fighting for our kids. This year alone he passed legislation that better protects our kids against human trafficking, strengthened the sex offender registry, and led the charge against drug distribution in South Dakota.”

Frankenstein is a partner of Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson & Ashmore, LLP. She lives with her family near Rapid City, where she served on the board of directors for the Rapid City Main Street Square, serves on the Miss South Dakota Scholarship board and is the executive director of the Miss Rapid City/Miss Central States Fair Scholarship Pageants. She is a former member of the South Dakota GOP Executive Board.

“When I started working with Sara Frankenstein, I knew she was a leader Rapid City could count on,” Jackley said. “Today she is a successful attorney, a devoted mother, a champion for young women and an incredible friend. We’re honored to have her support.”

Sara’s endorsement video can be viewed here:



-30-

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...