Release: Preliminary Investigation Results Released in Alleged Breach in Sioux Falls Mayoral Race (Sounds like someone forgot their password)

Preliminary Investigation Results Released in Alleged Breach in Sioux Falls Mayoral Race

PIERRE, S.D. – The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation today released preliminary investigation results in the alleged breach of a Sioux Falls Mayoral candidate’s internet accounts and social media platforms.

Through the legal process, investigators found no evidence at this time that either a bank account or a website have been compromised. Investigators are still awaiting records from other social media entities.

This investigation is ongoing and is not focused on any specific person or business as a suspect. Investigations of this nature may take longer due to the process of receiving information from IT providers and review of the information received.

Any further updates will continue to be released through the Attorney General’s Office.

-30-

