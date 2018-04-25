Release: Preliminary Investigation Results Released in Alleged Breach in Sioux Falls Mayoral Race (Sounds like someone forgot their password)

Preliminary Investigation Results Released in Alleged Breach in Sioux Falls Mayoral Race
PIERRE, S.D. – The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation today released preliminary investigation results in the alleged breach of a Sioux Falls Mayoral candidate’s internet accounts and social media platforms.
Through the legal process, investigators found no evidence at this time that either a bank account or a website have been compromised. Investigators are still awaiting records from other social media entities.
This investigation is ongoing and is not focused on any specific person or business as a suspect. Investigations of this nature may take longer due to the process of receiving information from IT providers and review of the information received.
Any further updates will continue to be released through the Attorney General’s Office.
-30-
I just watched BREAKING NEWS on KSFY TV, Sioux Falls.
At approximately 5:20, they teased with a just released SD DCI preliminary report,
saying no sign of HACKING or anything removed from Jolene Letchers email account. More details at 6:00 pm!!!
I quick turned to KELO TV, Sioux Falls.
Nothing!
Nothing!
Nothing!
No mention of the DCI preliminary report.
Not one word.
KELO prides itself as the leader in news?
Did they know about the DCI release and said nothing???
My guess is they are in the tank for Jolene.