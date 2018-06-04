Release: Pro-Life Leaders Fact Check Defamatory Noem Mailer

Pro-Life Leaders Fact Check Defamatory Noem Mailer

SIOUX FALLS, SD: Two prominent pro-life leaders are speaking up after Congresswoman Kristi Noem sent a desperate mailer that attempts to discredit Attorney General Marty Jackley’s proven pro-life record.

“Marty Jackley has litigated the most successful pro-life lawsuits ever litigated by any state in the history of our country,” said Dr. Patti Giebink. “As a result of the two lawsuits litigated by Marty Jackley, including the one that is on-going, South Dakota has established important pro-life precedent that has gained national attention.”

“The misleading statement made by the Noem campaign that the Attorney General did not pursue the 72 wait period is false. The 72 hour wait period – the strictest in the nation – has been in effect for a number of years. It is enforced precisely because of the case that the Attorney General is litigating. Because of that litigation, 15% of the pregnant mothers who go to Planned Parenthood for an initial session do not return for an abortion—in contrast to the past when women were herded through the clinic before they could change their minds.

“As to the claims that Attorney General Jackley has not enforced the law against Planned Parenthood’s failure to properly disclose that ‘an abortion terminates the life of a whole, separate,unique, living human being,’ it was Attorney General Marty Jackley who successfully completed the landmark litigation that upheld that precise South Dakota statutory requirement as constitutional. As to the current legal action taken by Attorney General Jackley because of Planned Parenthood’s failure to comply with the court order, it is an issue being litigated in the current lawsuit against Planned Parenthood. The experts of the state and intervenors have addressed it at great length. There is no need for a second lawsuit which is both undesirable and counterproductive.

“I supported Kriti Noem for Congress, but her campaign’s false and misleading statements about Attorney General Marty Jackley’s superb pro-life record is beneath her and must be corrected,” Giebink said.

Alpha Center leader and long-time pro-life champion Leslee Unruh also rebuked Noem’s attack on Jackley’s record on protecting life.

“We at Alpha Center, and our attorneys, working side by side with the Attorney General’s office have had the privilege to witness Attorney General Marty Jackley’s commitment and devotion to the pro-life cause. South Dakota has passed some of the strictest laws protecting the children of our state and protecting the pregnant mothers against uninformed and involuntary abortion, when pregnant mothers prefer to keep their children,” Unruh said.

“As a result, South Dakota has established important precedent in this area of the law which has gained national notice. Attorney General Jackley has continued to litigate and succeed in these complex issues in current litigation. We at Alpha Center, who have dedicated our lives to protecting the children and the true rights of their mothers, know that Attorney General Jackley is as fervently committed to those issues to the complete extent any public servant can be.

“As one who has devoted her life to protecting children and pregnant mothers against abortion and the unwelcomed pressure of others upon these mothers, I am most impressed with Attorney General Jackley’s devotion to pro-life issues, and his unique competence in those matters,” Unruh said.

