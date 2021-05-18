Release:  Public Invited to Discuss Strategies to Expand Homeownership in Sioux Falls 

Public Invited to Discuss Strategies to Expand Homeownership in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, SD: Councilors Alex Jensen and Christine Erickson will hear from citizens on how the city can make homeownership more accessible in Sioux Falls. Ideas gained from this outreach effort could be used for future legislative efforts intended to tackle the lack of homeownership opportunities.

When: Thursday, May 20th

Where: HyVee at 37th and Minnesota

Time: 7:30am to 9:00am

Visit https://www.siouxfalls.org/council for more information on the city council.

# # #