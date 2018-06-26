Release: RAGA Chair Leslie Rutledge Applauds Jason Ravnsborg’s Win at South Dakota GOP Convention

RAGA Chair Leslie Rutledge Applauds Jason Ravnsborg’s Win at South Dakota GOP Convention

Republicans in South Dakota have chosen Yankton lawyer Jason Ravnsborg to be their nominee for attorney general. He will face-off against an Obama lawyer and career bureaucrat Randy Seiler. Following his nomination, Chair of the Republican Attorneys General Association and Arkansas Attorney General, Leslie Rutledge, offered the following praise:

“Jason Ravnsborg is the right choice for South Dakota. He is no career politician and he will bring a fresh approach to the Office of the Attorney General. Jason will defend the rule of law in South Dakota and protect the Constitution from federal overreach. As a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserves, Jason Ravnsborg knows what it means to put country above politics; he will serve South Dakota with honor. I’m proud to stand with Jason and endorse his campaign today.”

###

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...