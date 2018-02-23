Release: Rep. Kristi Noem Scores 100 Percent on Family Research Council Action’s New Scorecard

Rep. Kristi Noem Scores 100 Percent on FRC Action’s New Scorecard

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Family Research Council (FRC) Action recently released its annual scorecard for the First Session of the 115th Congress. U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) is among a new record of 245 Members of Congress who scored a perfect 100 percent for votes cast last year. She was recently presented with FRC Action’s “True Blue” award for displaying unwavering commitment and consistent support of faith, family, and freedom.

Votes in the U.S. House and Senate included:

• No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion

• Disapproval of Obama’s HHS Title X Rule

• Obamacare Repeal and Replace

• Confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court

• DOD Transgender Funding (Blocking Funding for Sex-Reassignment Surgeries)

• D.C. Budget Autonomy

• D.C. Reproductive Health Non-Discrimination Amendment

• Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act

• Independent Payment Advisory Board Repeal

• Confirmation of Amy Barrett to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals

• Tax Cuts & Jobs Act

Family Research Council Action President Tony Perkins made the following comment:

“We thank Rep. Noem for consistently voting to defend and advance faith, family and freedom. As a ‘True Blue Member’ she voted 100 percent on FRC Action’s Scorecard including votes to repeal and replace Obamacare, deliver long-needed tax cuts that are already providing much needed relief to working families, stand for religious liberty, overturn President Obama’s transgender military policy, end the forced partnership between taxpayers and Planned Parenthood, and protect pain capable babies.

“Rep. Noem deserves praise for her unwavering commitment to stand for life, family, marriage, and religious liberty. South Dakotans should be encouraged to know that they have a Member of Congress such as Rep. Noem who has come alongside other members and our president to begin the work of rebuilding our nation, and protecting the very values that made America great,” concluded Perkins.

Rep. Kristi Noem added:

“Faith, family and freedom are the cornerstone of our country and the tenets by which I try to live. I am thrilled by the progress we’ve seen over the last year, whether that be the appointment of a pro-life Supreme Court Justice, states getting more flexibility to defund Planned Parenthood, or the passage of the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act through the U.S. House. More must be done, but I’m optimistic that with the help of organizations like Family Research Council we’ll continue to move in the right direction. I’m proud to be a partner in this fight and honored to be given the ‘True Blue’ award.”

