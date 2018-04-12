Release: Rep. Nancy Rasmussen Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, April 12, 2018

Rep. Nancy Rasmussen Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General

HURLEY, SD: District 17 Representative Nancy Rasmussen endorses Attorney General Candidate Jason Ravnsborg.

“Jason has won my support with his ideas and vision for the future and his tremendous work ethic,” Rasmussen said. “Jason exemplifies the Midwestern values of honesty and integrity.”

“Jason is a leader that has all the necessary skillsets to be Attorney General.” Rasmussen said. “He understands the many different aspects of the position of Attorney General, he has my unconditional support and he will have my vote at the convention.”

Representative Rasmussen resides in Hurley, South Dakota, and has represented constituents in Clay and Turner Counties since 2013. Rasmussen is the Vice-Chair of the House Transportation Committee and a member of the House Taxation Committee.

