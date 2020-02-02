Release: Representative Jess Olson serving District 34 Announces Re-election Bid

Representative Jess Olson serving District 34 Announces Re-election Bid

RAPID CITY, SD—- Jess Olson, District 34 Representative in the South Dakota State Legislature, announced her bid for re-election. Jess Olson is a business owner, mother, and Rapid City native who is completing her first term in the legislature.

“Hearing from my constituents and giving them a voice in Pierre has been a wonderful experience,” Olson said, discussing her first term. “I support growing business and strengthening South Dakota families.” While representing District 34, Olson is a member of the House Education Committee and the House Tax Committee. She also received a judicial appointment to the statewide Juvenile Diversion Alternative Initiative Steering Committee, last year.

Previously, Olson has served as Chair of the Rapid City Library Board of Trustees, Treasurer of the statewide chapter for the American College of Healthcare Executives, and Treasurer of the statewide Youth Care Provider Association. Olson is also a member of the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce.

Representative Olson has a Bachelors degree from Dartmouth College and a Masters Degree in Healthcare Administration from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. Her professional experience includes operating her own home health business and leading a nonprofit serving at-risk youth. In her free time, Jess and her husband, Eric, enjoy the Black Hills with their children, especially skiing in the winter and camping in the summer.

Looking to the next session, Olson said, “like my neighbors in District 34, I am raising my family and running a business so the legislation we pass impacts my everyday life. My priority, as your Representative, is to make South Dakota the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

