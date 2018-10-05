Release: Republican in Sutton Ad Not So Republican After All

Republican in Sutton Ad Not So Republican After All

Sutton’s “Republican” Validator is a Long-Time Democratic Donor and Party Insider

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – In a blatant attempt to mislead South Dakotans, Democrat Billie Sutton’s latest ad portrays a long-time Democratic donor and Democratic Party insider as a Republican. More specifically, Peggy Glover is the wife of former Democratic State Senator Tom Glover and has repeatedly donated to Senator Sutton’s campaign over the last eight years (2010, 2016).

“South Dakotans are getting a little tired of Democrat Billie Sutton’s hypocrisy and half-truths,” said Justin Brasell, Kristi for Governor campaign manager. “He says he’s pro-life, then holds fundraisers with Planned Parenthood’s leadership. He tells some people he won’t raise taxes, then advocates on behalf of a $128 million tax hike, supports a state income tax, and says he won’t veto new taxes if elected. He brands himself as a moderate, yet campaigns for Hillary Clinton. Now, he’s putting forward a fraudulent ad. If Billie Sutton will go to these lengths to deceive South Dakotans as a candidate, how can people trust him to take on corruption as governor?”

