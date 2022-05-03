Release: REPUBLICAN KEVIN CRISP ANNOUNCES RUN FOR DISTRICT 25 STATE SENATE

REPUBLICAN KEVIN CRISP ANNOUNCES RUN FOR DISTRICT 25 STATE SENATE

Dell Rapids, SD…Kevin R. Crisp of Dell Rapids has announced his candidacy for South Dakota State Senator of District 25. Crisp will run in the Republican primary on June 7.

Crisp served two terms in the S.D. House of Representatives from 1997 to 2001. He has farmed since 1980 and had a successful career in business and sales. Crisp is also a U.S. Army veteran and graduate of South Dakota State University.

“It’s been said that what’s good for farmers is good for South Dakota, and I agree with this statement,” said Crisp. “As a lifelong resident of the Dell Rapids area and a farmer for 40 years, I truly understand agriculture and our farming communities.”

As a Christian conservative, Crisp emphasizes the importance of fair taxation, accountability and keeping rural communities strong, viable and safe. He follows politics closely and believes state government can be more efficient and effective.

“South Dakota faces many challenges,” Crisp said. “District 25 needs mature and experienced leadership to ensure that voters’ concerns and values are heard in Pierre.”

“If elected, I pledge to be available to answer questions and explain what I’m doing to represent voters. I live here in Dell Rapids year-round, and have no ties with lobbyists or special interest groups—I will answer only to voters.”

Crisp is a longtime community leader, serving as township treasurer, clerk and supervisor, Southeast South Dakota Experiment Farm Board President, South Dakota Corn Utilization Council President and Minnehaha County Planning Commissioner. He has served on the South Dakota Extension Board, Minnehaha County Extension Board, U.S. Grains Council

and as part of many other organizations.

###