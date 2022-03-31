Release: Rick Rylance announces candidacy for District 3 State House

Rick Rylance announces candidacy for District 3 State House

Rick Rylance of Aberdeen has announced his campaign for the State of South Dakota House of Representatives in District Three. “As a person who has always believed in serving the communities and the state in which I live,” Rylance said when announcing his candidacy, “I would like the chance to continue by representing the people of District Three in the statehouse in Pierre.

Rylance is a graduate of Aberdeen Central and Northern. He was born and raised in Aberdeen. He started with Farmers and Merchants’ Bank in Aberdeen right after graduation from Northern State in 1978. He continued working for the same banking corporation (now Dacotah Bank) for over 40 years and recently retired. That collaboration took him and his family to several small and large communities all over South Dakota (some twice). He held several positions, and he states he was always glad to take on new challenges with each move. The family called Lemmon, Sisseton, Webster, and Rapid City home before he and his wife returned to Aberdeen in 2017. In those places he volunteered or was appointed to positions such as:

Member of Lemmon City Council

Board member and president of Sisseton Economic Development

Board member of NESDEC of Sisseton, SD

Board member and president of Webster Economic Development

Served on the South Dakota Economic Development Finance Authority

Board member and president of Webster Hospital

Board member of Sioux Valley (now Sanford) Hospital Regional Health Services

Board member NSU Foundation

Board member and president of Junior Achievement Rapid City

Board Member and president of the Rapid City Economic Development

Board member and president of the Youth and Family Services Rapid City

Member of South Dakota Task Force on Elder Abuse

Board member of Black Hills Works

Board member of Rapid City United Way

Board member and Chairman of the South Dakota Bankers Association.

In Aberdeen, Rylance is a member of the Moccasin Creek Country Club Board of Directors and head of the Grounds Committee. He and his wife Rhonda have two grown children and two grandchildren.

Rylance adds that he believes we need to continue to create a strong economic environment for business and the citizens of South Dakota to grow. We can accomplish this through strong emphasis on:

Strengthened support of our educational system, both in K-12 and the regental system (colleges, universities, and technical colleges); Strong economic development to grow communities and the region; Fiscally responsible use of our resources; and A proactive approach to the improvement of Aberdeen, the region, and South Dakota.

“I’d like to take another opportunity to serve South Dakota,” Rylance concluded.