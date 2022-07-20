Release: Rounds, Ernst and Colleagues Introduce Legislation to Designate June as “Month of Life”

Rounds, Ernst and Colleagues Introduce Legislation to Designate June as “Month of Life”

WASHINGTON – In celebration of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, U.S. Senators Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and eight of their Senate colleagues introduced a bill to designate June as the “Month of Life.”

“Every life is a precious gift from God,” said Rounds. “The sanctity of human life is something we should all work to protect. This legislation celebrates the historic victory for life with the Supreme Court ruling, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.”

“Protecting life and the most vulnerable among us is the most important charge of any society, and the recent landmark decision by the Supreme Court upholds that responsibility,” said Ernst. “My effort to mark June as the ‘Month of Life’ celebrates this major victory for the pro-life movement, one that will pave a path for countless innocent lives to be saved.”

Rounds and Ernst were joined by Senators Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.).

Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-W.Va.) introduced similar legislation in the House of Representatives. March for Life and Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee support the effort.

###