Release: Rounds, Gillibrand to Chair National Prayer Breakfast

Rounds, Gillibrand to Chair National Prayer Breakfast

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) will chair the 70thAnnual National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

“Each year, the National Prayer Breakfast is a chance for us to come together, Republicans and Democrats alike, and pray for the success of our nation,” said Rounds. “For years, the prayer breakfast has been a place where we set aside politics and focus on what binds us together, not what divides us. It’s an honor to help lead this year’s National Prayer Breakfast with Senator Gillibrand.”

“The National Prayer Breakfast provides us with an opportunity to pray for the president and the nation and to come together and share in a moment of faith and community,” said Gillibrand. “The challenges of the past few years have reminded us all of the role that faith plays in our lives, and during this time of division and polarization, faith can be a place of common ground. It’s been an honor to co-host this year’s breakfast with Senator Rounds and I hope this spirit of community and commonality can continue as we work to serve the American people.”

Every president since President Dwight Eisenhower in 1953 has participated in the National Prayer Breakfast. This year’s National Prayer Breakfast will feature musical performances by singer-songwriter Kari Jobe. Bryan Stevenson, Founder and Executive Director of the Equal Justice Initiative and author of the New York Times Bestseller Just Mercy, will be the keynote speaker. Past speakers include Mother Theresa (1994), Bono (2006), Tony Blair (2009), Dr. Ben Carson (2013), Senate Chaplain Barry Black (2017), and Arthur Brooks (2020).