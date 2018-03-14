Release: Rounds Statement on Additional Delay of ELD Rules for Agriculture Commodities

Rounds Statement on Additional Delay of ELD Rules for Agriculture Commodities

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement on the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DoT) decision to issue an additional 90-day delay of the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) rules for live-load truckers. Originally scheduled to take effect in December 2017, today’s announcement delays implementation until June 17, 2018.

“I thank Secretary Chao and other DoT officials for recognizing the need for additional time to continue to seek stakeholder input regarding the ELD rules for live-load truckers. These new rules could have a significant impact on not only live-load truckers but the ag economy as a whole. I will continue to keep a close watch on the issue.”

Last fall, Rounds joined a number of South Dakota truckers in Washington, D.C., to discuss these concerns with DoT officials. Since then, he has participated in multiple conversations with Secretary Chao, as well as Administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Ray Martinez, regarding the concerns of live-load truckers.

The ‘grace period’ for non-ag carriers, in which citations for failing to be ELD-compliant will not count against carriers’ Safety Measurement System scores, will expire as planned on April 1, 2018. Additionally, non-ELD compliant vehicles will not be able to remain in service at that time.

