Release: Rounds Supports Bill to Protect Newborns Who Survive Abortions

Rounds Supports Bill to Protect Newborns Who Survive Abortions

Rounds on Senate floor: “All life is sacred and has value. We must seek to protect and save lives whenever possible, however possible.”

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today delivered a speech on the Senate floor about the dignity of all human life prior to the Senate vote on the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. Rounds is an original cosponsor of the legislation, which was introduced by Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.). It failed to advance in the Senate today.

“In the history of the world, the true test of a society is how well we treat the most vulnerable among us,” said Rounds in his speech. “A baby who survives an abortion deserves the same rights under the law as any other newborn baby and should receive proper medical care, not be left to die – or killed… All life is sacred and has value. We must seek to protect and save lives whenever possible, however possible.”

