Release: SD Communities are Embracing Gov. Noem’s “Freedom Works Here”

SD Communities are Embracing Gov. Noem’s “Freedom Works Here”

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem’s “Freedom Works Here” nationwide workforce recruitment campaign is creating a lasting impact. The city of Mitchell is embracing the values of the campaign by offering folks $1,000 to help with relocating to the community. Geri Beck, the head of the Mitchell Area Development Corporation, highlighted this effort at the groundbreaking of a new soybean processing plant near Mitchell earlier this week.

“I am excited to see the Mitchell community join us in encouraging folks to move to South Dakota,” said Governor Noem. “We are building a winning workforce and ensuring that our state’s economy will continue to thrive for generations to come. I hope more communities across South Dakota will get involved in telling our story and welcoming families to our great state.”

Bob Douglas is a seasoned RV professional who recently moved to South Dakota from California. His skill set has already made an impact on the business model at TrailManor in Parkston.

“I accepted this position because TrailManor builds a first-class recreational vehicle and I wanted to be a part of the team taking it nationwide and even expanding worldwide,” said TrailManor sales manager Bob Douglas. “It was an easy decision to make to relocate to South Dakota. It is a beautiful state with a lot to offer and I like that my thought process is in alignment with the state’s view on mostly everything. No looking back, no regrets. Happiness is seeing California in my rear-view mirrors!”

6,958 people have applied to move to South Dakota through “Freedom Works Here.” 1,650 applicants are in the final stages of moving to South Dakota. The most applications have come from California (1,068), Florida (539), Texas (498), Minnesota (376), and New York (320). 189 South Dakotans have also used the campaign as a tool to get plugged into career opportunities. A map showing where applicants are from can be found here.

These numbers represent those working directly through the “Freedom Works Here” program. Even more people are finding jobs and moving to South Dakota of their own accord after seeing the ads.

More information about the Freedom Works Here campaign can be found here.

